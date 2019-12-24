Young Worksop footballers spread Christmas cheer at Bassetlaw Hospital

Young Worksop footballers have been helping to make sure fellow children don’t miss out this Christmas.

Worksop Town Junior football club’s under-eight team visited children and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital to spread some Christmas spirit.

The under-eights team hand out presents to children in Bassetlaw Hospital.

The team, made up of seven-year-olds, Aiden, Bailey, Zack, Ethan, Harrison, Liam, Rhys and five-year-old Kaylan, visited the hospital on Saturday December 21.

Mum to Bailey and Zack, Kat Beardmore, 33, from Worksop said: “It was my idea to get our team together to go to Bassetlaw Hospital.

“[The parents] explained to [the children] that some children can’t be at home and have to spend their Christmas in hospital.

“We told them that it is important to make these children feel special as no one should be left out at this time of the year.

“They were very excited to be ‘little Santa’s’ for them – they bought lots of books and toys and they sang Christmas carols to everyone.”