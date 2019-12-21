Worksop pre-school gets special festive visit from the Stagecoach Sleigh

A special Christmas open-top bus, the Stagecoach Sleigh, has paid a visit to work to celebrate the festive season.

Stagecoach East Midlands’ festive bus made a stop in Worksop on December 17 whilst touring the area.

During the visit, Puddleducks Pre-school in Worksop met with Santa and his elves as they arrived on their open-top sleigh, to spread their Christmas cheer by handing out gifts to the children.

The festive entourage also stopped at Worksop bus station and visited the Hull Interchange to give out Lindt chocolate treats to passengers and Christmas shoppers.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said “The Christmas bus has proven popular across the region. Children love it and of course it’s lovely to hand out chocolates to people, and say thank you to our customers for their support throughout the year.

“We want to encourage more people to take the bus this Christmas and have provided extra services to support late night shopping. Our Stagecoach services are the greenest and most efficient way of travelling this festive season.”

Sue Richardson, administrator at Puddleducks Pre-school, said: “Huge thank you to the Stagecoach Santa Sleigh Bus for visiting our Pre-school this morning. The children’s faces lit up when they saw Santa waving to them from the top deck of the decorated bus. A lovely time was had by all and the children loved the presents from Santa. Fantastic service from start to finish and nothing was too much trouble for the friendly, helpful staff.”