Worksop cafe owners claim council has forced them out of the high street

The owners of a popular Worksop cafe say they have been forced to close because Bassetlaw District Council is in negotiations to buy their building.

Café Neo, in Bridge Court, closed at the weekend after landlords decided not to renew its lease.

Owner Leano Kaponus told your Guardian that when she questioned it with the landlord, he said he was planning on selling the building, and the potential new owners wanted vacant possession.

He said: “We were on holiday at the time. We rang up and asked why, and the owners of the building said ‘we’ve sold the building and the new owners want a vacant position’

“When I asked who the new buyers of the building are, they said ‘the council’.

“So we’re being evicted by the council, whether they admit it or not.”

The cafe has been running for 13 years, and is part of the Kaponus family business , which also includes Cypriana.

Mr Kaponus said he now intends to relaunch Café Neo elsewhere in the town.

The 45-year-old said: “We’re looking to move elsewhere.

“We’ve got such a loyal customer base, you just need to see the facebook post we put up.

“We’re looking for another unit.

“Cypriana, our sister café is still running, so we’re trying to keep as many of the staff as we can up there so they don’t lose their jobs. It’s a nightmare for everybody involved. Everyone’s in shock. Everybody is saying ‘it shouldn’t be happening, you should have been given more time’.”

A Bassetlaw District Council spokesperson, said: “The council is in negotiations with Kilworth Capital, who are acting on behalf of the owners of Bridge Court, with a view to purchasing the building.

“We would like to categorically state that any arrangements regarding Café Neo’s lease are strictly between themselves and the current owners of the building.

“Until a potential sale of Bridge Court is agreed, we are unable to comment any further. We understand that Café Neo have expressed a wish to continue trade in the town and the council is able to provide business support and advice through our economic development team.”

Posting on its facebook page on its last day of trading, the café wrote: “Can’t thank you enough for all your amazing support, we’ve had some of you in tears which in turn has left us in tears.”