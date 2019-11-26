Welbeck Winter Weekend was a wonderland of Christmas shopping treats
Crowds of Christmas shoppers flocked to the Welbeck estate at the weekend for a festive market full of stocking fillers.
Lisa Gee, director of the estate’s Harley Foundation, said: “When we first started a winter arts market almost 20 years ago, we had no idea how popular the event would become.
Kathryn Ashcroft with her Mouse in the House sculptures at the Welbeck Winter Weekend.
Kathryn Ashcroft's Mouse in the House sculptures at the Welbeck Winter Weekend.
Welbeck Winter Weekend
Michelle Reader's sculpture workshop was buzzing at the Welbeck Winter Weekend.
