TV chef Laurence Henry tops the menu at Clumber Park food festival

TV cookery star Laurence Henry has been lined up as one of the guest chefs at this year’s Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park.

Henry, who won the BBC show, ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’, in 2018 will make his Clumber Park debut over the weekend of September 14 and 15.

But he is no stranger to the area, living in Nottingham and having worked for the the city’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Sat Bains, as sous chef.

Henry will be joined at the festival by vegan chef Brett Cobley, better known as the EpiVegan, which started life as an Instagram page in 2016 and grew into a blog and YouTube channel. Cobley has even produced his first cook book, ‘What Vegans Eat’.

Festival organiser Bev Channell said: “I am thrilled to have some true, home-grown talent with us in Laurence Henry. Having sampled his food, I can assure visitors they won’t be disappointed in what they can learn from him.

“It is also great to have Brett joining us to dispel those myths about vegan food and to see how easy it is to make some simple changes towards a healthier lifestyle without reducing taste -- even for those who are not vegan!”

Henry was only 25 when he tasted TV success, and has been interested in food from a young age when he used to enjoy cooking with his mum and dad.

He did weekend work at a local restaurant, trained at the renowned Ashburton Chefs Academy and worked with some of the world’s finest chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Jason Atherton, as well as Sat Bains, who spotted his talent and mentored him.

Henry’s passion for Asian food plays an integral part in his cuisine, maintaining simplicity with plenty of flavour.

He wowed the judges on ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’, with one, Marcus Wareing, saying: “He is inventive and creative, and leaves nothing behind in the kitchen. In my opinion, he is the next generation.”

The Clumber Park festival is the biggest event of its kind in the region, boasting more than 150 mouthwatering producers showcasing their food and drink.

The vibe is enhanced by live music throughout the weekend, with a stage area surrounded by street-food vendors and pop-up cafes.

Ticket prices start from £7, with free entry for children aged five and under. Family tickets cost £20.