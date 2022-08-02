These are the 12 best beaches in England according to TikTok

The study analysed TikTok data to see which is the most hash-tagged and viewed beaches on the popular social media app to reveal the most aesthetic, and best beaches round the country.
1. Brighton Beach (East Sussex) - 54.2 million views
Brighton Beach is the top beach destination in England according to TikTok viewers. With plenty of attractions including the pier and British Airways i360, Brighton has plenty to offer to you this summer!
Photo: Contributed
2. Weymouth Beach (Dorset)- 42.9 million views
With its award winning sandy beach, Weymouth is well equipped for the children’s summer holidays with a free summer entertainment programme running from July - August. The beach clearly has stunning views too, with TikTok users watching Weymouth Beach content 42.9m times.
Photo: Contributed
3. West Bay (Dorset) - 17.3 million views
Ranked on TikTok as the third most popular beach in England, it is one of the best for coastal walks, fishing and scuba diving with 17.3m views!
Photo: Contributed
4. Palm Bay Beach (Kent) - 12.6 million views
Palm Bay’s cliffs are one to visit in Kent alongside its vast expanses of sandy beach perfect for dog walks - which TikTokers avidly post on the video sharing platform!
Photo: Contributed