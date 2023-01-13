Ryanair announces new summer flights to Rome from East Midlands Airport
A major airline company has announced a new route from East Midlands to Rome – operating twice weekly from April 2023.
The new flights will allow travellers to fly directly from East Mids to Ciampino Airport in Rome on Saturdays and Tuesdays.
Ryanair has also launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers on their summer 2023 holiday, with fares from £29.99.
Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “With Easter and summer fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the UK with the addition of these new Rome routes to our summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in East Midlands even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.
“To mark this good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their summer ’23 holiday with fares from just £29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.”