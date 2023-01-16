Villa Tourondel (photo: Donna Cohen)

All handpicked and personally inspected with private pools, destinations include unspoilt locations in France, Spain the Balearics, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece.

Ideal for a spring getaway – many with prices less than £900 for week - new for 2023 top picks include:

Walks from the door at Villa Tourondel in South West France. Sleeps four from £840 a week.

Villa Tourondel, tucked away on a hillside in the glorious countryside of Lot in South West France (photo: Donna Cohen)

For a restorative spring getaway Villa Tourondel, tucked away on a hillside in the glorious countryside of Lot in South West France, offers the perfect retreat. With great walks on the doorstep, guests can follow the pathways direct from the property and uphill through the woodland to the nearby villages of Floressas (2km) with its weekly market and Sérignac (4km) with its must-visit restaurant. Alternatively relax and enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature from the villa’s many balconies and terraces – or repurpose the garden as their own private open-air yoga studio.

Prices for a week’s stay from £840 in May. To book or for further information visit www.vintagetravel.co.uk or call 01954 261 431 https://www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-france/tourondel website.

Embrace the spring warmth of the mountain air, Spain: Orgiva Andalucia, sleeps six from £898 for a week.

It is hard to imagine a more ideal setting from which to inhale the mountain scenery of Southern Spain’s Alpujarras, than Vintage Travel’s appropriately named Casa Pura. Its interior is charmingly rustic (white walls and exposed wooden beams), but what makes this villa even more special is its fantastic outdoor kitchen which takes alfresco cooking to another level. Fully equipped, it’s housed within a wide covered terrace and conveniently positioned alongside the pool. Surrounding this, a pretty garden of colourful flowerbeds and lawns, interspersed with mature shrubs, palm and olive trees, completes the enticing spring scene.

Inhale the mountain scenery of Southern Spain’s Alpujarras (photo: Gary Taylor)

Prices from £898 for a week’s stay in spring. To book or for further information visit www.vintagetravel.co.uk or call 01954 261 431 https://www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-spain/casa-pura website.

Rural Mallorcan idyll between Alducia and Pollenca – with garden of delights and alfresco kitchen. Sleeps six from £698.

Snuggled amidst the rural landscape of Mallorca’s Colonya Valley, Villa Losia is set in wild, herb-scented countryside, yet is surprisingly close to the upbeat vibe of the traditional towns nearby.

An open-plan layout and bright décor combine to create a light and airy feel, wooden beams flow throughout the home, while furnishings are a stylish but unfussy blend of contemporary and traditional.

Casa Pura villa with a fantastic outdoor pool (photo: Gary Taylor)

Its pretty terrace overlooks the pool and immaculate garden which is bursting with colour in spring, packed flourishing shrubs and an impressive variety of fruit trees including citrus, fig, and almonds.

Price for one week starts from £698. To book or for further information visit www.vintagetravel.co.uk or call 01954 261 431 www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-the-balearic-islands/villa-llosia website.

