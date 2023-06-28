For parents with children under one, the excitement is just beginning with 95 per cent saying they would consider booking one.

More than half, 55 per cent, of new parents say a multigenerational holiday is so important for them as they are more relaxed than when they are at home. The research, commissioned Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70 per cent expressing a desire to create lasting memories while on holiday. Grandparents are excited to celebrate milestone events with 33 per cent with a fifth saying it is key they can indulge in luxury experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than half, 52 per cent, of those surveyed look forward to experiencing and discovering shared interests with their family, and more than a quarter, 26 per cent, are wanting to make up for lost time post the pandemic.

More than half, 55 per cent, of new parents say a multigenerational holiday is so important for them as they are more relaxed than when they are at home. Picture Ian Smith/nationalworld.com

Two-fifths, 43 per cent, said they experience their most memorable moments of ‘quality time’ with the whole family whilst on holiday.