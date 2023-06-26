Enjoying the great outdoors with Camplify

The popular Channel 5 show sees the Scottish comedian hit the road in her vintage campervan with one goal – to discover and experience as much of the joy and beauty that the United Kingdom has to offer as she can. She certainly covered some ground; from Scotland’s own South Queensferry Coast to routes across Lancashire, Yorkshire and even the Isle of Man – Susan highlighted just how far the open road can take us.

With the weather warming up and summer on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to embark on a road trip of your own. With a collection of vintage, modern and luxurious motorhomes and campervans, Camplify – one of the UK’s fastest UK’s fastest-growing RV sharing communities – shows how accessible Van Life can be; for more inspiration, look no further…

Episode 1: Yorkshire

‘Van Life’ can open up a whole host of adventures say Camplify

In the first episode of the season, Susan and her vintage camper took a trip around the fabulous Yorkshire Valleys, visiting the beautiful York Minster, a teddy bear museum, and more.

Example van: Wander the Hippie Camper, Sheffield – from £42.90pppn

Destined to turn heads, Wander the Hippie Camper sleeps up to four and comes with everything you need for an epic road trip. Available to pick up from Sheffield, the camper has a unique design – both on the outside and in - includes two cosy comfortable beds, and a magnetic mosquito sky roof so that you can sleep under the stars.

PRICE: £686.40 (£42.90pppn)* based on four days’ rental from 5th August 2023. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-sheffield-wander-the-hippie-camper/34513 website.

Susan Calman’s popular Channel 5 show, Grand Days Out

Episode 3: South Wales

Partway through season five, Susan visited Wales’ wonderful south coast – taking in the gorgeous Gower Peninsula alongside some of the country’s best-loved attractions.

Example van: Big B, Newport – from £45.05pppn

The perfect van to explore South Wales in, Big B comes with all the home comforts you need whilst on the road – a hot shower to rinse off sand, a heater for the cool evenings, and a skylight for stargazing come nightfall. Sleeping up to four guests, guests also have the option to rent a BBQ with the van and make their trip even more memorable.

PRICE: £1,081.08 (£45.05pppn)* based on six days’ rental from 21st July 2023. Sleeps four. For more information and to book, visit: www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-newport-home-away-from-home-with-big-b/37186 website.

Episode 6: South Queensferry Coast

Celebrating the countryside in the sixth episode, Susan enjoyed an adventure at Hopetoun House as she shared some of her fondest memories of her own experiences of Van Life.

Example van: Luxurious 6 Berth, Stirling – from £38.35pppn

Located in Stirling, this luxurious six berth is the perfect van for first-time van lifers. Close to the South Queensferry Coast and the sights Susan explored on screen, after a day of exploring guests can return to relax in comfort, space and luxury.