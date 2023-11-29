Sticky Vicky in her hey day.

María Gadea Aragüés paid tribute to her mum, whose real name is Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, on her official Facebook page.

She said: "I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can't believe it, she has gone surrounded by her family, with all our love,

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart."

Sticky Vicky was one of Benidorm's most well-known performers, but she retired in 2015 after over three decades on stage.

Sticky Vicky was an illusionist and dancer, born on April 15, 1943 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Her full name was Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, although she has also been referred to as Vicky Leyton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was best known for her vaginal magic show, which she famously performed in Benidorm.