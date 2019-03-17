This wonderful family home with a brilliant kitchen and landscaped gardens is on the market for £328,000

This five-bedroom family home is in a sought-after area and boasts four bathroom/showers rooms, double glazing, gas central heating and landscaped gardens.

The property has been improved by the present owners including certain replacement doors, feature flooring and increasing the size of the front brick-paved driveway, which provides off-road parking for four vehicles.

The property is on Nursery Gardens in Worksop

The property opens into an entrance hall with feature flooring and a downstairs toilet with wc and wash basin.

The lounge has a pebbled-style living flame gas fire in a feature surround and double glass doors that lead through to the dining room, which in turn has French doors out to the rear patio and garden.

The large family breakfast kitchen has an extensive range of units, gas hob, built-in double oven and integrated dish washer.

The breakfasting area has double French windows opening onto the rear patio and garden and under stairs storage.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a utility room with an integrated washing machine and dryer and a study.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a dressing area with built-in wardrobes and a dressing table, and an en-suite bathroom.

Bedroom two has an ensuite shower room and first floor accommodation is completed by bedroom three and the family bathroom fitted with a bath, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms and a separate shower room.

Outside to the front are feature walls and railings, outside power points and a driveway leading to double garage.

To the rear is a paved patio area, lawn, raised flower beds, rear fencing, side brick boundary walls a further patio area, outside tap and outside light.