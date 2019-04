If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great shots.



2007: Robert Morton, flying officer from Worksop Air Cadets, presents a cheque for 500 to Sandra and Jeff Hind from Bluebell Wood Childrens Hopsice. The cadets raised the money by taking part in a 50 mile sponsored walk.

2007: These pupils from Valley Comprehensive School are engrossed in a worksop relating to house fires and smoke alarms during the Three Nines Challenge Day. Did you take part in this?

2007: A nostalgic snap of a presentation for the winners of an anti bullying campaign competition at Valley Comprehensive School. Wayne Barsby presents a certificate to first prize winner, Abbie Gray.

2007: Students of Portland School perform King Leo at The Crossing. Did you see it or perhaps you were in it?

