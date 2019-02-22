2007: This fabulous group shot features Worksop Trampolining Club proudly displaying their numerous awards. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Worksop.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk

1953: A group of friends pictured in Trafalgar Square. From l to r are: Hazel Barr, Tom, Olive Wainwright and Kathleen Poleon (now Galvin). Courtesy of Paddy Galvin.
1953: A group of friends pictured in Trafalgar Square. From l to r are: Hazel Barr, Tom, Olive Wainwright and Kathleen Poleon (now Galvin). Courtesy of Paddy Galvin.
Paddy Galvin
other
Buy a Photo
2007: Shoppers enjoy the continental market on Bridge Street in Worksop. Did you enjoy a browse around this market?
2007: Shoppers enjoy the continental market on Bridge Street in Worksop. Did you enjoy a browse around this market?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: Some of the pianists that took part in the Sound of Steinway project at The Crossing. Did you go to this event?
2007: Some of the pianists that took part in the Sound of Steinway project at The Crossing. Did you go to this event?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: This happy bunch are the Step To It Dukeries walking group celebrating their fifth birthday. Are you on this picture?
2007: This happy bunch are the Step To It Dukeries walking group celebrating their fifth birthday. Are you on this picture?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2