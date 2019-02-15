This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk



2007: Students from Portland School perform King Leo at The Crossing Church, Newcastle Street, Worksop. Alex Parker is pictured here as King Leo. Did you go and see this show? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: These pupils from Valley Comprehensive School are engrossed in a worksop relating to house fires and smoke alarms during the Three Nines Challenge Day. Did you take part in this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: These girls from Holy Family School are pictured receiving their medals and trophies achieved at trampolining. Clockwise from the top: Shannon OBrien, Katie OBrien, Caitlin Tamsley and Georgia Dent. Wonder if they are still trampolining? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: A nostalgic snap of a presentation for the winners of an anti bullying campaign competition at Valley Comprehensive School. Wayne Barsby presents a certificate to first prize winner, Abbie Gray. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more