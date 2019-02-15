2007: Pupils from Worksop Priory School are proudly showing off their certificates during their DARE gradutaion. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Worksop.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk

2007: Students from Portland School perform King Leo at The Crossing Church, Newcastle Street, Worksop. Alex Parker is pictured here as King Leo. Did you go and see this show?
2007: Students from Portland School perform King Leo at The Crossing Church, Newcastle Street, Worksop. Alex Parker is pictured here as King Leo. Did you go and see this show?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: These pupils from Valley Comprehensive School are engrossed in a worksop relating to house fires and smoke alarms during the Three Nines Challenge Day. Did you take part in this?
2007: These pupils from Valley Comprehensive School are engrossed in a worksop relating to house fires and smoke alarms during the Three Nines Challenge Day. Did you take part in this?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: These girls from Holy Family School are pictured receiving their medals and trophies achieved at trampolining. Clockwise from the top: Shannon OBrien, Katie OBrien, Caitlin Tamsley and Georgia Dent. Wonder if they are still trampolining?
2007: These girls from Holy Family School are pictured receiving their medals and trophies achieved at trampolining. Clockwise from the top: Shannon OBrien, Katie OBrien, Caitlin Tamsley and Georgia Dent. Wonder if they are still trampolining?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: A nostalgic snap of a presentation for the winners of an anti bullying campaign competition at Valley Comprehensive School. Wayne Barsby presents a certificate to first prize winner, Abbie Gray.
2007: A nostalgic snap of a presentation for the winners of an anti bullying campaign competition at Valley Comprehensive School. Wayne Barsby presents a certificate to first prize winner, Abbie Gray.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2