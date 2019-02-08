This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk



2007: Children from the school council at Prospect Junior School, Maple Drive, Worksop, are celebrating their school receiving the National Healthy School Standard Award. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: A great shot from the Three Nines Challenge Day. Community safety fire officers conduct a workshop relating to house fires and smoke alarms. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Valley Comprehensive School held a Three Nines Challenge Day. The school was visited by emergency services and pupils took part in workshops. Pictured above is a St John Ambulance brigade demonstration. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: A fabulous nostalgic snap taken at the grand opening of the Priory Centre extension. Did you go to this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more