2007: A fantastic nostlagic group shot featuring pupils from Prospect Primary School, Maple Drive, Worksop, during their DARE graduation. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Worksop.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk

2007: Children from the school council at Prospect Junior School, Maple Drive, Worksop, are celebrating their school receiving the National Healthy School Standard Award. Spot anyone you know?
2007: Children from the school council at Prospect Junior School, Maple Drive, Worksop, are celebrating their school receiving the National Healthy School Standard Award. Spot anyone you know?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: A great shot from the Three Nines Challenge Day. Community safety fire officers conduct a workshop relating to house fires and smoke alarms. Are you on this picture?
2007: A great shot from the Three Nines Challenge Day. Community safety fire officers conduct a workshop relating to house fires and smoke alarms. Are you on this picture?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: Valley Comprehensive School held a Three Nines Challenge Day. The school was visited by emergency services and pupils took part in workshops. Pictured above is a St John Ambulance brigade demonstration.
2007: Valley Comprehensive School held a Three Nines Challenge Day. The school was visited by emergency services and pupils took part in workshops. Pictured above is a St John Ambulance brigade demonstration.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2007: A fabulous nostalgic snap taken at the grand opening of the Priory Centre extension. Did you go to this?
2007: A fabulous nostalgic snap taken at the grand opening of the Priory Centre extension. Did you go to this?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2