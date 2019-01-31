2007: These girls from Worksop gymnastics club have just won overall team champions (level 4) at the Lincolnshire Gymnastics Association. Did you do gymnastics?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Worksop.

2007: This pair of pirates are taking part in the pirate themed childrens club at the Christian Centre in Worksop. Pictured above are: Jessica Bladen and Hudson Rea.
2007: A fabulous nostalgic shot of Ollie Hayes enjoying the pirate themed day at the childrens club at the Christian Centre in Worksop.
2007: Pupils from Sir Edmund Hillary School plant a tree on National Tree Week . Left to right are: Joshua Hooton, Jim Staveley, Cara Graves and Olivia Kirkham. Did you go to this school?
2007: A great snap featuring pupils from the form of the month at Valley School trying out a circus skills workshop with Martin Heaton of the Joker Company. Spot anyone you know?
