This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

2007: This pair of pirates are taking part in the pirate themed childrens club at the Christian Centre in Worksop. Pictured above are: Jessica Bladen and Hudson Rea.

2007: A fabulous nostalgic shot of Ollie Hayes enjoying the pirate themed day at the childrens club at the Christian Centre in Worksop.

2007: Pupils from Sir Edmund Hillary School plant a tree on National Tree Week . Left to right are: Joshua Hooton, Jim Staveley, Cara Graves and Olivia Kirkham. Did you go to this school?

2007: A great snap featuring pupils from the form of the month at Valley School trying out a circus skills workshop with Martin Heaton of the Joker Company. Spot anyone you know?

