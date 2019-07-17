This superb extended bungalow with en-suite and solar panels is on the market for £299,950

Situated in a superb position at the end of Blyth Grove and with the benefit of an open field behind, this is a substantially extended detached bungalow.

The property provides good-sized accommodation, mostly on the ground floor, but does include some additional first-floor accommodation.

The property is on Blyth Grove in Worksop.

The building is set within unusually large, well stocked and laid out gardens.

The property has a fine specification including full upvc double glazing and gas central heating.

Blyth Grove is one of Worksop’s most sought-after areas and is ideally situated for the likes of Bassetlaw Hospital and Kilton Golf Course.

The property is situated on a private road of similar calibre homes.

The roof space of this property has been converted to provide three separate rooms with Velux roof lights.

It is understood that there are building regulations in place for the alterations to provide the third bedroom and other store places (further details available from solicitors).

The property also has the benefit of solar panels which have been purchased and are owned by the present owners.

There are two lots of solar panels located on the south facing roof slope and both lots will be part of the sale (details to be confirmed by solicitors).

Accommodation comprises a porch and entrance hall, front lounge/bedroom with coal-effect fire in feature fire surround, inner hallwa y, kitchen with gas hob, built-in oven and plumbing for an automatic washing machine, garden room, master bedroom, guest bedroom with built-in wardrobes. en-suite shower room and bathroom.

On the first floor is a studio bedroom, playroom/bedroom and storage room.

To the front is a brick-paved driveway.