This stylish bungalow in a sought-after area is on the market for £209,950

Situated in a sought after residential area, this is a three-bedroom detached bungalow which is well-fitted and decorated with full double glazing, upvc soffits and fascias, gas central heating and extensive driveway space leading to car port and garage.

The property has the benefit of a south facing rear garden with a large decking area and playing fields behind.

The property is on Anston Avenue in Worksop

This is the only bungalow on Anston Avenue and is situated in a very convenient area for local shops, schools and public transport facilities.

The property opens into an entrance hall with a cloakroom and airing cupboard.

The lounge/dining room has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in a feature surround and feature arch recesses.

The breakfast kitchen has a fine range of wall and base units, gas hob with extractor above, built-in double oven, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, a pantry cupboard and recess for fridge-freezer.

An inner hallway has a loft access with retractable ladder.

Bedroom one has an extensive range of built-in wardrobes, a nest of drawers, shelving, a further built-in single wardrobe, drawers and shelving and built-in high level cupboards.

Bedroom two also has a built-in double wardrobe and high level cupboards.

The accommodation is completed by bedroom three and the bathroom is fitted with a bath, shower cubicle with electric shower, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front are stone and pebbled areas with inset shrubs, a flower and shrubbery border and double gates to the block paved driveway providing off-parking for several vehicles and leading down to a car port and garage.

To the rear is an extensive decking area, a part-paved area and lawn with a water feature.