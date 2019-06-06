This stunning family home has two ensuites, fitted kitchen and bathroom and great garden and it’s all yours for £375,000

Occupying an excellent position tucked away on a private driveway shared with just two other properties, this is a large five bed family home of excellent specification.

The property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating and good sized rear garden with extensive patio and decking areas facing south.

The property has also recently had a kitchen and utility re-fit, bathroom re-fit and main bedroom en-suite re-fit in recent times.

The downstairs toilet was also re-fitted a few years ago.

The property occupies an excellent position at the end of the residential close and has delightful views, from the first floor, into the distance over the open fields immediately in front.

The property also has the benefit of leased solar panels on the south-facing roof slope (details to be confirmed by solicitors).

The property opens into an entrance hall with storage cupboard and downstairs wc.

The lounge has coal-effect living flame gas fire and French windows on to the rear garden.

The re-fitted kitchen includes a built-in dishwasher, and fridge-freezer.

The breakfast area also has French windows on to the rear decking.

The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and ground floor accommodation is completed by the dining room and study.

On the first floor, four of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and both the first and second bedrooms both have en-suite shower rooms.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with bath, shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

Outside to the front is a driveway providing off-road parking and leading to a double garage.

The impressive rear garden includes a patio area and two decking areas,