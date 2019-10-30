The four-bed detached property is in Rockley in Retford.

This luxurious Nottinghamshire country retreat with conservatory, gym and games room is all yours for £1.25 million

This stunning detached home in Rockley in Retford is set in 6.5 acres of land and boasts original features and views over a river and woodland.

Check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.

The property opens into this lovely room with a cloakroom.

1. Entrance hall

Relax in this impressive room with feature fireplace and views over the river.

2. Lounge

Another elegant and luxurious room to escape to for a bit of 'me time'.

3. Library

This large attractive room doubles up as a spacious dining room.

4. Conservatory

