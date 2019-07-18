This lovely family home in Worksop with en-suite, double glazing, gas central heating and beautiful master bedroom is yours for £295,000

This is a substantially extended detached family home providing generous accommodation with the benefit of a south and west facing rear garden.

The property is situated in a much sought after area of Worksop and is within walking distance of the town centre.

The property is on Oak Close in Worksop

The property has full upvc double glazing, gas fired central heating and a good standard of fittings and decor.

The property opens into an entrance lobby with wc, fitted with wash basin and storage cupboards.

The lounge has a coal-effect living flame gas fire and surround, feature staircase to the first floor and opening to the dining room, which has patio doors to the rear garden and a serving hatch to the kitchen.

The family kitchen and breakfast area has a range cooker with gas top, central wok and two ovens below and plumbing for dishwasher.

The utility room has plumbing for automatic washing machine and rear entrance door and ground floor accommodation is completed by the study fitted with built in desk unit and storage.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and drawers and an en-suite shower room with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc and walk-in clothes closet.

There are three further bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe and another with an airing cupboard.

Accommodation is completed by the family bathroom with bath, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is an extensive brick paved driveway providing off-road parking and leading to the integral garage.

To the rear is an extensive patio and lawned area, as well as an outside power point, outside tap, outside light and sensor and a garden shed.