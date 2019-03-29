This impressive two-bedroom bungalow in a sought-after area is yours for £225,000

This is a good-sized detached two-bedroom bungalow in a sought-after area.

The property has some double glazing and gas central heating and also benefits from a good-sized rear garden with a patio, that is well screened, and a detached garage.

The property is on Woodland Drive in Worksop

The property has an entrance porch which opens into an entrance hall with access to the roof space, a central archway and walk-in storage cupboard.

The rear lounge has a pebble-style living flame gas fire in a feature fire surround and patio doors opening on to the rear patio and garden.

The living room has a decorative fire surround, and double doors to the study/garden room.

The attractive breakfast kitchen has drawers, cupboards, worktops and high-level cupboards, a ceramic hob with extractor above, built-in double oven and plumbing for dishwasher.

Bedroom one is fitted with mirror-fronted sliding door wardrobes and has windows to both the front and side.

Bedroom two is also fitted with mirror-fronted sliding door wardrobes.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom which is fitted with a four-piece suite comprising a corner bath with mixer tap and shower attachment, shower cubicle with electric shower, wc and wash basin in vanity unit.

Outside to the front is a garden area with lawn, flower and shrubbery borders and brick boundary wall.

There is extensive brick block paving to the front, providing generous off-street parking, and a long driveway leading to good-sized brick garage with a remote operated door, light and power and plumbing for automatic washing machine.

To the rear is a lawned garden with a paved patio, outside tap and steps up to the side entrance to the garage.