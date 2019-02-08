This great family home with no upward chain and a new kitchen is on the market for £293,000

There is no upward chain on this impressive extended family home which is in a highly sought-after village location.

The property benefits from a re-fitted kitchen, double glazing, cavity wall insulation and central heating which can be gas or multi-fuel (both can work independently of each other).

Other features include a driveway providing off-road parking and a large tandem attached garage which, when plans first went in, allowed for development for a first floor, details of which can be confirmed by solicitors.

The location is ideal, being well set back from the road on a separate access road and is an easy walk from good local shops, public transport and schools.

It is also ideal for commuting.

The property opens into an entrance hall with separate wc.

The through-lounge and dining room has a coal-effect fire and French doors to a small garden room, which in turn has a patio door to the rear garden.

The large breakfast kitchen features wall and base units, integrated hob, double oven/grill, integrated dishwasher and breakfast bar.

On the first floor is a landing with access to a part-boarded loft with power.

The main bedroom has an extensive range of built-in mirror-fronted wardrobes.

There are two further bedrooms, one with a bulk head storage cupboard or wardrobe.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with bath, separate shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

Outside to the front is a driveway leading to the double garage with light and power, a sink, plumbing for a washing machine and a storage area.

The rear garden has a lawn and patio, a pear tree and two apple trees, three good-sized sheds, two multi-fuel stone coal bunkers, a green gage and lighting.