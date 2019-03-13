This great family home with an en-suite, double glazing and garden overlooking countryside is on the market for £285,000

This good-sized detached home overlooks open countryside and benefits from an en-suite to the master bedroom, double glazing and gas central heating.

It is within easy walking distance of good local shops, schools and amenities, as well as public transport links.

The property is on Church Lane in Carlton-in-Lindrick

The property opens into an entrance hall with under stair storage cupboard, access to the garage and a downstairs toilet with a wash basin and wc.

The lounge has a coal-effect electric fire in a decorative surround, double sliding doors to the dining room and a door to the study/ garden room/ sitting room, which in turn has double French windows opening onto the rear patio.

There is also a separate dining room and a breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, a built-in electric double oven, plumbing for automatic washing machine and dishwasher and a breakfast bar.

On the first floor is a landing with a large linen cupboard.

The master bedroom has a built-in double wardrobe and an en-suite shower room fitted with a shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

There are three further bedrooms, one with on built-in wardrobe and one with a range of built-in wardrobes.

Accommodation is completed by the family bathroom fitted with a large corner bath, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a paved forecourt area with feature brick and stone boundary wall, cobbled effect double-width driveway leading to the double garage.

A gate to the side leads to a path with paved are and an old feature pump,

To the rear is a south-facing garden with a paved patio, lawn, flower and shrubbery borders and outside light which overlooks the open field behind.

The property is also fitted with an alarm.