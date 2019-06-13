This fantastic modern family home with en-suite and CCTV is on the market for £375,000

Occupying a plot in a sought-after area of Worksop, this is a large four-bed detached property with an excellent specification.

The property has been substantially improved by the present owners, including new carpets, floor coverings, upgraded tiling, a re-turfed lawn, new fencing, and new pillars.

The property is on Henrry Close in Sparken Hill in Worksop

The property has the benefit of a six-camera CCTV system and the balance of ten-year NHBC guarentee.

The property is situated off Sparken Hill and is close to Worksop town centre, Worksop college, Clumber Park and the Sparken Hill Academy schools.

The property opens into an entrance hall with under stairs storage and cloakroom with wc.

The lounge has French windows opening on to the rear garden, as does the family section of the kitchen/living area.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a fine range of units, a gas hob, integrated double oven, integrated dish washer, integrated fridge-freezer and retractable larder unit.

An adjoining utility room has plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by the living room/study.

On the first floor is a landing with shelved airing cupboard.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Accommodation is completed by three further bedrooms and the family bathroom fitted with bath, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a garden area and driveway providing access to a detached garage with light and power.

To the rear is an extensive garden with good paved areas, lawn, outside tap, CCTV cameras and lighting.

The garden is well enclosed by walls and fencing.