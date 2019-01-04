This extended family home has some great features and is on the market for £169,950

This impressive semi-detached property has been extended and enlarged to create an excellent family home.
The extension has created a larger breakfast kitchen on the ground floor and an impressive master bedroom with ensuite shower room on the first.
The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.
The gardens are well laid out and south-facing and back on to open fields behind the property.
The gate at the back of the fence opens on to a footpath which it is believed is the ownership of the property but this will need to be confirmed with a solicitor.
In addition, the property is within good easy reach of local shops, schools and public transport links.
The property opens into an entrance hall with walk-in clothes closet.
The open plan lounge and dining room has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in a feature surround and a French window opening on to the rear garden.
The extended breakfast kitchen has a good range of units, plumbing for a dishwasher, under stairs storage and sliding doors between the kitchen and breakfast areas.
An adjoining utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and a downstairs wc.
On the first floor, bedroom room has a an ensuite shower room with shower cubicle and wash basin.
Bedroom two has a range of built-in wardrobes, drawers, shelving.
Accommodation is completed by a third bedroom and the bathroom with bath with shower attachment, wash basin and separate wc.
Outside to the front is a driveway providing off-street parking and leading to a garage with light and power.
To the rear is a paved patio, lawn and shed with power, an outside tap and light.