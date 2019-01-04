This extended family home has some great features and is on the market for £169,950

This impressive semi-detached property has been extended and enlarged to create an excellent family home.

The extension has created a larger breakfast kitchen on the ground floor and an impressive master bedroom with ensuite shower room on the first.

The property is on Arundel Drive in Carlton-in-Lindrick

The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

The gardens are well laid out and south-facing and back on to open fields behind the property.

The gate at the back of the fence opens on to a footpath which it is believed is the ownership of the property but this will need to be confirmed with a solicitor.

In addition, the property is within good easy reach of local shops, schools and public transport links.

Lounge

The property opens into an entrance hall with walk-in clothes closet.

The open plan lounge and dining room has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in a feature surround and a French window opening on to the rear garden.

The extended breakfast kitchen has a good range of units, plumbing for a dishwasher, under stairs storage and sliding doors between the kitchen and breakfast areas.

An adjoining utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and a downstairs wc.

Garden

On the first floor, bedroom room has a an ensuite shower room with shower cubicle and wash basin.

Bedroom two has a range of built-in wardrobes, drawers, shelving.

Accommodation is completed by a third bedroom and the bathroom with bath with shower attachment, wash basin and separate wc.

Outside to the front is a driveway providing off-street parking and leading to a garage with light and power.

To the rear is a paved patio, lawn and shed with power, an outside tap and light.