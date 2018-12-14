This extended bungalow with ensuite, stylish bedrooms and great garden is on the market for £229,950

This extended three-bedroom bungalow is in a sought-after area of Worksop and benefits from an ensuite to the master bedroom, double glazing, gas central heating and an attractive rear garden.

The property into an entrance lobby and hall.

The property is on Maple Drive in Worksop

The lounge has a coal effect electric fire in a feature fire surround and archway into the dining area, which has patio doors opening onto the rear, south facing garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of drawers, cupboards, worktops, high level cupboards, hob with extractor above, integrated double oven and grill and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

An inner hall leads to the master bedroom which is fitted with an excellent range of built-in wardrobes and high level cupboards.

There is also a dressing table and a further double wardrobe.

Lounge and dining area

The adjoining ensuite is fitted with a shower cubicle with electric shower, wash basin, wc and heated towel rail.

Bedroom two is also fitted with an extensive range of built-in wardrobes and dressing table with drawers.

Bedroom three is also fitted with built-in wardrobes.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with a bath with shower attachment, wash basin, wc and heated towel rail.

Rear garden

Outside to the front is an extensive asphalt area providing off-street parking for many vehicles, garage, outside lights and sensors.

To the rear there is part-paved patio and decking area, very good sized garden with lawn, flower and shrubbery borders, two sheds and a path to the other side that leads to the rear of the garage.

There is a pathway that leads down the side of the extension, through to a storage area behind the garage.

There is an outside power point and outside tap..