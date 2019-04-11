This charming cottage combines the best of the old new worlds and is all yours for £239,950

Situated in a conservation area within less than a minutes’ walk of Worksop town centre and market place, this is a detached cottage of character.

The property has tile hanging elevations and benefits from double glazing, part triple glazing, gas central heating and car parking space at the back, together with well laid out south-facing gardens with a summer house and extensive paved areas .

The property is on Park Street in Worksop

This is a charming cottage, with a great deal of character, yet with an excellent standard of fittings and decor.

In the last few years, the property has had the benefit of a new kitchen, new windows, a wood burner stove in the lounge, new door and new combi boiler.

The property is fitted and decorated to an exceptionally high standard ,providing the best of modern amenities with the character of a property of this age.

Ground floor accommodation comprises the lounge with the wood-burning multi-fuel stove set in a feature brick fire place, chimney breast.

Lounge

The dining room has a built-in bookshelf, steps leading down to the inner lobby with under stair store place and steps leading down to the study.

The kitchen has a range of units, integrated wine cooler, built-in fridge and built-in washing machine.

The ground floor is completed by a rear porch, a walk-in pantry with shelving and study with stairs to the cellar, which has light and power.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom fitted with a bath with shower attachment, wash basin and wc.

Garden

Outside is a courtyard and gardens with a pond and summer house.

There is good parking to the rear and the property is protected by an alarm system.