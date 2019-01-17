This bungalow in a sought-after area has a great garden and beautiful bedrooms and is yours for £209,950

Situated in a sought after residential area, this is a three-bedroom detached bungalow which is well fitted and decorated with full double glazing, upvc soffits and fascias, gas central heating and extensive driveway space leading to car port and garage.

The property has the benefit of a south facing rear garden with a large decking area and playing fields behind.

The property is on Anston Avenue in Worksop

This is the only bungalow on Anston Avenue and is situated in a very convenient area for local shops, schools and public transport facilities.

The property opens into an entrance hall with a cloakroom and airing cupboard.

The lounge/dining room has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in a feature surround and feature arch recesses.

The breakfast kitchen has a fine range of wall and base units, gas hob with extractor above, built-in double oven, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, a pantry cupboard and recess for fridge-freezer.

Lounge

An inner hallway has a loft access with retractable ladder.

Bedroom one has an extensive range of built-in wardrobes, a nest of drawers, shelving, a further built-in single wardrobe, drawers and shelving and built-in high level cupboards.

Bedroom two also has a built-in double wardrobe and high level cupboards.

Accommodation is completed by bedroom three and the bathroom fitted with a bath, shower cubicle with electric shower, wash basin and wc.

Garden

Outside to the front are stone and pebbled areas with inset shrubs, a flower and shrubbery border and double gates to the block paved driveway providing off-parking for several vehicles and leading down to a car port and garage.

To the rear is an extensive decking area, a part-paved area and lawn with a water feature.