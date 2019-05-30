This attractive bungalow with en-suites and glorious garden is on the market for £390,000

Situated in an exclusive back water position off Sparken Hill, this is a large four or five-bedroom detached bungalow with very extensive accommodation set in delightful grounds and south-facing gardens, which are well contained by feature brick walls.

This property is an excellent family home with the benefit of the large gardens, which are particularly private, well laid out and stocked.

The property is on Sparken Hill in Worksop

The property provides superb potential for re-fitting and has hardwood double glazed, gas central heating and a large double garage.

It is understood the property was built in the early 1980’s.

The location is almost unique, in the sense that it is situated off the early part of Sparken Hill and is, therefore, within easy walking distance of Worksop town centre, and yet still also occupies an unusual back water position.

The property opens into an entrance hall with storage cupboard.

The lounge has a log-effect gas fire in a feature fire surround.

The dining room has a serving hatch and patio doors opening on to the garden.

The kitchen has a range of units, built-in oven and breakfast bar.

A utility room has further drawers and cupboard and plumbing for a washing machine.

There is also a separate cloakroom with a wc.

Bedroom one has an en-suite shower room with shower cubicle and wash basin.

Bedroom two has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite wc with wash basin.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath, bidet and wash basin.

Outside to the front, a large driveway leads to the double garage, while the rear is the impressive garden with outside tap.