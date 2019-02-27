These gorgeous animals need new homes, can you give them the love they deserve?
Meet some of the residents of Nottingham RSPCA who are looking for their forever home. Are you considering adopting a new pet?
If you feel you could give any of these rabbits and cats the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Nottingham RSPCA base at Radcliffe on Trent. For more details on the animals featured and latest information on others up for adoption CLICK HERE.
1. Honey and Willow
These cross Netherland dwarfs are are looking for a home together. Honey is cheeky and outgoing, while Willow is a little more quiet natured.