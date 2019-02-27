These gorgeous animals need new homes, can you give them the love they deserve?

If you feel you could give any of these rabbits and cats the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Nottingham RSPCA base at Radcliffe on Trent. For more details on the animals featured and latest information on others up for adoption CLICK HERE.

1. Honey and Willow These cross Netherland dwarfs are are looking for a home together. Honey is cheeky and outgoing, while Willow is a little more quiet natured. other Buy a Photo

2. Monkey This cross Netherland dwarf is looking for a small breed neutered female companion. He is a confident boy with a cheeky side! other Buy a Photo

3. Bourbon Bourbon is a friendly boy looking for a female companion. He is easy to handle and pretty chilled but desperate for some company. other Buy a Photo

4. Bertie Bertie is an old English breed and is a lovely boy, he has settled well since being in RSPCA care and is quietly confident, gentle and friendly other Buy a Photo

View more