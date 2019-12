On some streets in Nottinghamshire, it is especially expensive. Here are the top ten most expensive streets in the area according to Zoopla’s Zed-Index. On streets where there are not many houses they were grouped together into larger areas. The Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates.

1. Oxton Hill Southwell NG25, average house price: 1,279,077

2. Rolleston Road Southwell NG25, average house price: 862,601

3. Eakring Lane Newark NG22, average house price: 860,046

4. Greaves Lane Newark NG22, average house price: 827,260

