These are the 10 best restaurants in Meadowhall according to TripAdvisor Meadowhall is a retail palace – but aside from shopping, there are so many places to eat inside the huge mall in Sheffield. Here are the 10 best restaurants in the centre, according to TripAdvisor users. 1. Meadowhall shopping centre. The ten best restaurants in Meadowhall - according to TripAdvisor. 2. Tapas Revolution, The Oasis, Meadowhall "Wonderful friendly service," said one TripAdvisor user of Tapas Revolution. "Excellent tasty food with a great atmosphere." 3. Las Iguanas, The Oasis, Meadowhall Fajitas are on the menu at Las Iguanas, praised by one fan for its 'excellent food and service'. 4. Carluccio's, The Oasis, Meadowhall The late Antonio Carluccio is pictured - the restaurant in his name at Meadowhall scores highly.