These 9 heart-melting pets are up for adoption in Nottinghamshire, can you give them their fur-ever home?
These beautiful cats and dogs are residents of the Nottingham RSPCA animal centre - can you give them the home and the love they deserve?
If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines their fur-ever home, then get in touch with the RSPCA Animal Centre at Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham NG12 2DW Lane. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 0115 8550222.
1. Smudge and Biscuit
These two-year-old siblings have a very close bond and it would be great to re-home them as a pair. They are both a little nervous but are sweet and both enjoy attention but would benefit from a quieter home.
Bella is 12 and is still waiting for her fur-ever home. She is sweet and needs a quiet home to settle in. Bella loves affection and to curl up on the sofa, she loves company and will make a loyal friend.