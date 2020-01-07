Ten best places to grab a sweet treat in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire From freshly made scones to loaded cookies – there are some amazing places to grab yourself a sweet treat across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Here are the best places to go according to your reviews on TripAdvisor. 1. Beaurepaire Patisserie, Belper From afternoon tea to "excellent coffee", one review of this Patisserie, said: "The tea is great, all the food is homemade on the premises and is top quality." JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. The Little Sugar Shack, Mansfield This shop sells loaded cookies and Oreo truffles. One review said: "The food is delicious and the milkshakes are better than any Ive ever had." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Madhatters, Kimberley One review about this "quirky" tearoom said: "Such a hidden gem, I am thankful I found it and cannot recommend Madhatters enough." JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. The Bridge Bakehouse, Whaley Bridge Along with gluten free options ne review said: "The best chocolate brownie I have ever tasted." JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3