Trust Ayda On-Ear Laptop & PC headset – available from Argos for £19.99
Comfortable and convenient, the Ayda USB headset allows workers to dive into meetings quickly with an easy USB connection that means it is simple to plug in and join a call.
Compatible with any laptop or PC as well as PS4 and PS5, it also includes an extra-long 1.8m cable to give plenty of freedom of movement during calls.
The adjustable headband, soft cushions and lightweight design ensure that it is enjoyable to wear for a whole working day with no discomfort.
Complete with an on-ear volume dial and flip-to-mute microphone, the headset is efficient, useful, and will prevent any mute blunders!
The Trust Ayda on-ear laptop & PC headset is available from Argos for £19.99 and the Trust Ody II wireless desk-set is available from Argos for £21.99.