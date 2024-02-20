Mothering Sunday: A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch

A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch.

The Tab Mini C (RRP £499.99) is available from the ONYX BOOX website https://www.boox.com/ and Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/

Compact and Relaxing: Enjoy the serene experience of the 7.8’’ colour ePaper tablet featuring Kaleido 3 technology, offering a super smooth reading and sketching experience in a compact design.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Powered by advanced hardware and versatile Android software, it takes your reading and sketching to a whole new level.

A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch.

Comfortable Grip: The Tab Mini C, with its metal back case and smooth, curved shape, ensures a comfortable hold, allowing for extended reading without hand fatigue.

Seamless Navigation: The Tab Mini C's refresh technology enables smooth content flow, effortlessly navigating books and apps with HD, Balanced, Fast, and Ultrafast modes.

Endless Reading: Designed for uninterrupted reading, the Tab Mini C boasts a big battery, front lights, a g-sensor, and compatibility with various book formats, allowing you to read from day to night without interruption.