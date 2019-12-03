Take advantage of free parking across Worksop and Retford this Christmas

Free parking for everyone this Christmas.

Visitors to Worksop and Retford will be able to take advantage of free afternoon parking in all Bassetlaw District Council Car Parks in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

Parking will be free after 2pm each day from Monday, December 2, until Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and the Council hopes ‘this will encourage more people to shop local and support local businesses’.

David Armiger, Director for Regeneration, Neighbourhoods and Housing said: “We’re very pleased to announce that we are again giving visitors and local businesses an early Christmas present by providing the opportunity to park for free in Worksop and Retford throughout December.

“Following the recent floods in Bassetlaw, this is also just one of the ways in which we are supporting local businesses and hope that this will encourage more people to visit our town centres, shop on our high streets and use our markets.”