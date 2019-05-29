Take a look at this beautiful home with an indoor heated swimming pool, hot tub and stunning grounds - all for £1.25 million

Boasting five reception rooms, a superb living kitchen and 1.55 acres of land, details of it are available on Zoopla.

1. Indoor heated swimming pool Just how lovely does this look? Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Entrance hall Open the door each morning to a lovely garden view like that Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Kitchen Spacious and leading out to the rear garden Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen Fitted with stylish appliances Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more