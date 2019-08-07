Swap the urban jungle for your own glorious place in the country for £1.075 million

This stunning home is on Oxton Road in Southwell, look as these pictures and then visit Smith & Partners for details.

1. Entrance hall The stylish entrance hall and stairs set the tone for the property. Smith & Partners other Buy a Photo

2. Kitchen The open-plan kitchen is modern and super-cool. Smith & Partners other Buy a Photo

3. Dining area If you don't fancy eating at the breakfast bar, there's always this lovely spot with views over the garden. Smith & Partners other Buy a Photo

4. Lounge Relax in this spacious and luxurious room. Smith & Partners other Buy a Photo

View more