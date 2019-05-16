Superb family home

Situated in a premier residential area to the south of the town, this is a most impressive, large five-bedroom – two with en-suites – detached family home fitted and decorated to an excellent standard.

The property has the benefit of fully landscaped rear garden and work has recently been carried out to the property including new kitchen.

The property opens into an entrance hall with wc.

The lounge has a hole-in-the-wall feature log effect gas fire with balanced flue, oak flooring and double French windows opening on to the garden.

The dining room also French doors on to the rear garden.

The new fitted kitchen has a range of units, gas hob, integrated double oven, integrated fridge freezer and integrated dish washer.

The new kitchen and utility room area.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by an inner lobby, second wc and the utility room with plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

On the first floor is a galleried landing with airing cupboard.

The master bedroom has a superb range of built-in furniture, including a nest of drawers, built-in wardrobes and feature oak flooring.

The en-suite is fitted with a bath, separate shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

The landscaped rear garden

Bedroom two also has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite with wash basin and wc.

Accommodation is completed with three further bedrooms, one of which has built-in wardrobes and the family bathroom fitted with bath with shower attachment, wash basin and wc.

To the front, a double-width driveway leads to the integral double garage.

The rear garden has a full-width patio, feature artificial grass, a summer house/shed (with electrics and consumer unit) and sun canopies over the kitchen window and lounge patio doors.