Stylish modern home with great master bedroom is on the market for £157,750

This is an extended three bed semi/link detached home benefitting from a lounge, kitchen, renovated bathroom and parking to the front.

The property is ideally located for the local road networks giving links To the region’s major towns and cities.

The property is on Newton Close in Worksop.

Worksop has a train station giving links to Retford, and in turn to London’s Kings Cross, as well as to Sheffield and Nottingham.

The property is also near to several tourist attractions such as Rufford Abbey, Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.

The property opens into an entrance hall with cloakroom with wc and wash basin.

The living room has a coal-effect fire in decorative surround, dado rail, under stairs store cupboard and stairs leading to the first floor landing.

The kitchen has a range of cupboards and drawers, a gas hob, oven, integrated fridge and integrated washing machine.

An archway leads to an extension to the dining room/reception room with French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing with loft access.

Bedroom one has a range of built-in ladies and gentleman’s wardrobes with hanging space and drawers.

There are two further bedrooms and accommodation is completed by the modern family bathroom fitted with a walk-in double shower cubicle, bath, wc and wash basin, as well as two chrome heated towel rails.

Outside to the front is a driveway for one vehicle leading to integral garage with light and power.

A stone paved path and gate leads to the rear garden.

To the rear is a paved patio area which is perfect for entertaining.

Steps lead to a mainly lawned area with attractive and well stocked borders, conifers, shrubs and trees.