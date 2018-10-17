Stylish four-bedroom detached with ensuite and fitted bathroom is for sale for £248,000

A great position, fine gardens and features like an ensuite shower room to the master bedroom marks this four-bedroom detached property in Worksop as an excellent family home.

The property occupies a quiet position tucked away on a residential close and has a double garage and double driveway, as well as well laid out gardens with extensive paved patio areas and raised flower beds.

This four-bedroom detached in Worksop is on the market for �248,000

The property has four good sized double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes.

In addition to the ensuite shower room – fitted with a shower cubicle, wc and wash basin – the master bedroom also has a ceiling open to the apex, with double French windows to a Juliet balcony.

Both the ensuite shower room and the bathroom have been recently re-fiitted.

The accommodation is fitted and decorated to a high standard.

The property opens into an entrance hall with under stairs storage and a wc.

The lounge has a coal-effect gas fire in a feature surround and double French windows opening onto the rear garden and patio.

The dining room has feature flooring and the kitchen is fitted with a good range of units, as hob with built- in double oven and plumbing for a dishwasher, as well as double French windows opening on to the rear patio and garden.

A separate utility room has plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

On the first floor is a landing with an airing cupboard and access to all four bedrooms and the family bathroom fitted with bath with shower above, wc and wash basin.

Outside to front is a driveway leading to the double garage which has light and power.

To the rear is an extensive patio area that is well fenced in, with retractable canopy over the lounge windows.

The house and the garage are separately alarmed.