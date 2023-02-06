If you want to treat a loved one for Valentine’s Day a spa day is the perfect present.
We’ve found five of the most popular spas in the region – all that’s left for you to do is lie back and unwind.
Check out these perfect relaxing and romantic retreats.
Undefined: readMore
1. Eden Hall Day Spa
Enjoy the perfect pamper day at Eden Hall Day Spa. One recent Tripadvisor review stated "This was an incredible spa and it was so relaxing the food was just amazing and they had a wide range of facilities."
Photo: ROB SMALLEY
2. Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa
Ye Olde Bell hotel offer a range of spa experiences with ultimate relaxation, including spa access and an overnight stay in one of Ye Olde Bell’s individually styled rooms.
Photo: Andy Hook
3. The Spa at Thoresby Hall Hotel
Set in a dramatic Victorian hall in acres of parkland, the spa features a pool with a glass roof; a warm, bubbly hydrotherapy pool; a range of thermal rooms; and an impressive relaxation room.
Photo: Submit
4. Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa
The luxurious Garden Secret Spa located within the grounds of Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Chesterfield, Derbyshire offers a range of rejuvenating and pampering packages.
Photo: Submit