Photos: Seven popular places to stay for a 'romantic' weekend away in Nottinghamshire

3 . Eastwood Hall

Eastwood Hall is a leading conference venue and hotel on Mansfield Road, Eastwood. The venue is perfect for all-day events or guests who are taking a break in the local area, as it is easily accessible and only a short drive from Nottingham. Eastwood Hall hotel has 152 bedrooms, fresh dining options and a leisure club where you can unwind after a long day. See www.eastwood-hall.co.uk for more details. Photo: Eastwood Hall Facebook