New audiences will be able to visit the park and spend the night just metres from the entrance into the animal reserves, able to hear the lions roar and the hyena calling out at dusk.

Bookings opened yesterday, Monday March 21, for the first phase of the Hex Hotel, during English Tourism Week which run from March 18-27.

Visitors have been flocking to the park to show their support now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and now guests from across the nation will be able to combine a visit to the park’s 400 animals from more than 70 species with a relaxing, luxury hotel break in the heart of Yorkshire.

The hotel is located metres from the entrance into the 175 -acre wildlife park.

The Hex is the final piece in a trilogy of accommodation options at the park, which also offers glamping and camping for those who want the full wildlife park experience.

John Minion, CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “It will be great for a getaway or short break for anyone who wants to enjoy the unique experience of seeing beautiful and endangered animals such as rhinos, giraffes and polar bears up close.

“We have always been grateful for the level of support locally and regionally but the hotel is a game changer for us, opening up opportunities for visitors to come from right across the UK."

The park continued to grow with a £50 million investment in 2021 opening a new entrance and reserves with sea lions. Meanwhile their workforce now has a total of 650 staff members. Further investment is planned in the next two or three years.

Bosses say the hotel will also transform already popular wedding experiences at the park with bridal parties able to stay on site before and after their ceremony.

Visitors to the hotel can enjoy a unique walk-through experience coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species.

