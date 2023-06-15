News you can trust since 1895
Families in Worksop stick together when it comes to holidays

Almost nine out of 10 vacationers across Worksop and Retford are planning a getaway with at least three generations of their family this year
By Charlotte SkinnerContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

Multigenerational holidays are a key trend for 2023, with people desperate to make up for lost time after Covid.

According to a new survey, 88 per cent of vacationers in Nottinghamshire are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family.

Grandparents are excited to celebrate milestone events, with 33 per cent saying it is key they can indulge in luxury experiences.

Multigenerational holidays are a key trend for 2023, a study shows.
It can be difficult to keep three generations happy, 52 per cent want to explore and discover shared interests together.

For parents with children under one, the excitement of booking multigenerational holidays is just beginning, with 95 per cent saying they would consider booking one. Having other members of the family about helps take the burden off new parents with 55 per cent saying a multigenerational holiday is so important for them, as they are more relaxed than when they are at home.

The research, commissioned by Visit Dubai and based on a survey of 1,000 British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70 per cent expressing a desire to creating lasting memories while on holiday.

One thing the whole family can agree on, is that good weather is at the top of the agenda with parents saying this is the most important thing for them, 60 per cent – grandparents agree at 52 per cent, and kids at 46 per cent

Top holiday priorities by generation:

Parents: Good value, 61 per cent; good weather, 60 per cent; plenty of activities for everyone, 54 per cent; stress-free and relaxing experience, 52 per cent; and entertainment, 50 per cent.

Children: Lots of kid’s activities, 68 per cent; entertainment, 65 per cent; good weather, 46 per cent; plenty of activities for everyone, 37 per cent; and safety, 25 per cent.

Grandparents: Good weather, 52 per cent; stress-free and relaxing experience, 49 per cent; good value, 47 per cent; Safety, 37 per cent; and entertainment, 32 per cent.

