Hawthorn Hideaway is based on the Chesterfield Canal in Walkeringham and was opened in 2020 by husband and wife Ronnie and Josephine Lee.

Prior to opening their new venture, Ronnie spent almost 30 years working in live music, working with bands such as Green Day, Robbie Williams, Maroon 5, The Specials, Kings of Leon, The Black Keys, Rammstein and Eminem, so they are used to delivering high quality and VIP treatment, which is what guests at Hawthorn Hideaway can expect.

There are two lodges on the site, Swan and Owl Lodge, and a canal boat called Kingfisher.

Ronnie and Jo Lee of Hawthorne Hideaway

All are en-suite and have fully equipped kitchens, wood burning stoves plus their own private hot tub with garden space, day bed and firebow BBQ.

Inside the cabins the couple have tried to think of everything, which offers guests something unique and exceptional.

The canal boat is no exception. Guests can take the boat for a cruise along the waterway, return, and moor up to enjoy the luxuries the site has to offer, including a wood burning sauna and an indoor BBQ cabin.

Each lodge sleeps two, and is aimed at couples, so they are perfect for a romantic getaway or special occasion.

Hawthorn Hideaway - Couples retreat Owl Lodge

The couple said: “When we designed the site it was pre-Covid, but each unit is self contained and has its own garden area and facilities, it has made a very safe place to visit.

“We’ve even doubled up on our outdoor seating areas by the canal, so each lodge has allocated seating where you sit and fish, reconnect with nature or watch the world go by.”

“The reviews from the short time we have been open are amazing, and we offer excellent value for money.”

Guests receive a generous welcome hamper with eggs from their own chickens, and they offer extras such as afternoon tea and massage treatments which are provided by members of the local community.

Hawthorn Hideaway - Celebration package

Find out more by calling Ronnie on 07515 860481, or emailing [email protected] – alternatively, visit hawthornhideaway.com

Luxury Sauna - Hawthorn Hideaway Couples Retreat