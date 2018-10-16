Splendour Festival and Rescue Rooms celebrating major award success

Nottingham venue the Rescue Rooms and the Nottingham-based Splendour Festvial were among the winners at this year’s Live UK Music Awards.

Rescue Rooms won the award for the Best Venue Teamwork for venues under a capacity of 800, while Splendour was named Best Festival (capacity 15,000 to 39,999) for its 10th birthday event this year which was headlined by Paloma Faith.

The Rescue Rooms was one of the winners at this year's Live UK Awards

The pair were two of four wins for leading live music company DHP Family at the event.

Opened by DHP Family in 2003 as a place to host cutting edge live music, the Rescue Rooms has been described as a ‘jewel in the crown’ of Nottingham’s live music and is an important destination on the touring circuit for emerging acts.

Nick Walkers, general manager, said: “Really happy to win this award, especially during Rescue Rooms’ 15th anniversary.

“Big thank you to everybody who does their bit to make Rescue Rooms the venue it is, and to all the people who visit it.”

Further success for DHP came when The War on Drugs’ show at Alexandra Palace was named Spectacle of the Year while Wai Mundia, DHP’s head of concerts assistants and PA to the managing director, won the Unsung Hero award.

Anton Lockwood, director of Live, commented: “Another great night for us at the Live UK Awards.

“Very pleased to see Rescue Rooms picking up a venue award in the year it celebrates its 15th birthday and Wai Mundia getting recognition for being the unsung hero we’ve all long known her to be.”